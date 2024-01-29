Small-town startups see 3x increase in funding

India’s Tier-II and Tier-III cities house about 171 million people, 45 percent of the urban population, and contribute to about 37 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). These small cities hold abundant resources and enormous potential for entrepreneurship. A recent report by Primus Partners shows the proliferation of startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities and investors’ interest shifting towards small-town startups. The report shows that about 90 percent of startups in 2023 emerged from these small towns and received about 22 percent of total funding.