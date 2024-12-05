Soil: A 'Climate-Positive' asset for environmental and food security in India

Soil is often overlooked as a resource, but it is critical not just when it comes to food production but also in mitigating climate change. In India, where agriculture sustains over 60 percent of the population, healthy soil is essential not only for food security but also for climate resilience. However, soil degradation, exacerbated by overexploitation, chemical-intensive farming, and climate stress, significantly threatens agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability.

According to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), nearly 30 percent of India’s agricultural land is affected by soil degradation due to erosion, salinisation, waterlogging, and overuse of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. This leads to reduced agricultural productivity, loss of soil fertility, and increased greenhouse gas emissions. Amid these challenges, carbon credits and soil management solutions that harness soil as a carbon sink are key to turning soil into a climate-positive asset--helping to secure both environmental and food security in India.

The Role of Soil in Climate Change Mitigation

Soil plays a critical role in combating climate change by acting as a carbon sink, meaning it captures and stores carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. In fact, soil holds more carbon than the atmosphere and vegetation combined. When managed sustainably, soil can sequester carbon through practices like crop rotation, use of organic manure, and biochar application, among others. These methods enhance soil health while also promoting carbon sequestration, making soil an invaluable tool in the fight against climate change.

In India, the agricultural sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and one of the most vulnerable to climate change impacts. Farmers can significantly reduce emissions, restore degraded lands, and increase agricultural productivity by adopting soil-friendly farming practices that sequester carbon. However, widespread adoption requires incentives—this is where carbon credits come into play.

Carbon Credits: A Pathway to Sustainable Farming

Carbon credits provide a financial incentive for farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices that store carbon in the soil. By reducing emissions or sequestering carbon, farmers can generate carbon credits, which are sold in global carbon markets to buyers such as corporations, governments, and NGOs. These buyers purchase carbon credits to offset their own emissions, helping them meet sustainability targets.