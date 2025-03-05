Tech5: Blue Ghost lands on the Moon, Anthropic valued at $61.5 billion, Coforge bags $1.56 billion order, and more

Blue Ghost becomes only second private Moon landing success

Blue Ghost, a robotic lunar lander built by a Texas-based startup Firefly, successfully landed on the moon two days ago. This is only the second private effort to achieve such a feat, CNN reports.

Blue Ghost, which was launched to orbit on a SpaceX rocket in January, stayed in orbit around the Earth before making its move to land on the Moon. Firefly’s success helps US space agency NASA’s CLPS and Artemis programmes, which ultimately aim to return humans to the Moon in this decade.

Blue Ghost will be beaming down data, including video, and some 10 science and tech experiments are expected to be performed. The first private soft landing on the Moon was achieved by Intuitive Machines, also a US company, with its Odysseus lander. It successfully touched down on the lunar surface on February 22, 2024.

AWS forms new agentic AI group under Swami Sivasubramanian

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon, has formed a new group focused on agentic artificial intelligence to be led by company executive Swami Sivasubramanian, Reuters reports , citing an internal email viewed by the news agency.

“Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS,” Reuters quotes from the email, sent from AWS CEO Matt Garman, according to the report. Sivasubramanian, VP of AI and data, will report directly to Garman, according to Reuters.