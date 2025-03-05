Tech5: Blue Ghost lands on the Moon, Anthropic valued at $61.5 billion, Coforge bags $1.56 billion order, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
Blue Ghost, which was launched to orbit on a SpaceX rocket in January, stayed in orbit around the Earth before making its move to land on the Moon. Firefly’s success helps US space agency NASA’s CLPS and Artemis programmes, which ultimately aim to return humans to the Moon in this decade.
Blue Ghost will be beaming down data, including video, and some 10 science and tech experiments are expected to be performed. The first private soft landing on the Moon was achieved by Intuitive Machines, also a US company, with its Odysseus lander. It successfully touched down on the lunar surface on February 22, 2024.
“Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS,” Reuters quotes from the email, sent from AWS CEO Matt Garman, according to the report. Sivasubramanian, VP of AI and data, will report directly to Garman, according to Reuters.
He started with a BE degree in computer science and engineering from Chennai and went to earn his PhD in Amsterdam, according to his LinkedIn profile. After a three-year stint at IBM, Sivasubramanian’s worked at Amazon for close to 20 years and he’s a member of the US government’s National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee.
Anthropic was founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei with five other former employees of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. The funding announcement follows the launch of Anthropic’s AI models Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code. The company said its customers include other fast-growing startups such as Cursor and Codeium as well as global corporations such as Zoom, Snowflake and Pfizer.
Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Sabre is the largest global distribution systems (GDS) provider for air bookings, connecting travel suppliers such as airlines and hotels with travel sellers such as booking agencies. The company, started by American Airlines in 1960, was spun off as an independent entity in the year 2000.
Sabre is an existing customer of Coforge and this latest contract is a new agreement. The engagement will help Sabre step up the pace of product development and delivery, according to the filing.
The minister, who is also in charge of Earth Sciences, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, noted that the budget for fiscal year 2024-25 set a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. Today, India generates only 8.2 GW of nuclear power, or less than 2 percent of India’s total electricity generation.
“Opening up the nuclear sector will send a strong policy signal to industry players, boosting investor confidence and encouraging long-term investments,” the minister noted. He also announced the launch of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) R&D Mission, with the objective of developing five SMRs by 2033.