Tesla's EU sales plunge again despite EV growth

Tesla sales plunged in the European Union in the first two months of the year, auto industry figures showed Tuesday, as Elon Musk's politics and ageing models may be turning consumers away.

New Tesla registrations sank 49 percent to 19,046 in January and February compared with the same two-month period last year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, known as ACEA.

The drop came despite a 28.4-percent increase in overall electric car sales in the EU over the same two-month span to 255,489 units, for an EU market share of 15.2 percent.

Tesla's older models are facing growing competition from newer Chinese and European cars.

But the brand's image has also taken a hit in Europe as Musk has backed a far-right party in Germany and has played a major role in President Donald Trump's administration, whose ties with the EU have been tense.