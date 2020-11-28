  1. Home
Photo of the Day: A Covid test with results in minutes?

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 28, 2020 11:17:29 AM IST
Updated: Nov 28, 2020 11:33:54 AM IST

boris johnson_uk covid_bgBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) looks at samples at the Lateral Flow Testing Laboratory with Doctor Abbie Bown (L) during a visit to the Public Health England site at Porton Down science park on November 27, 2020. The Public Health England lab in Porton Down is working on a UK-made lateral coronavirus test, which aims to provide test results within minutes. The Prime Minister visited the lab a day after the new coronavirus tier system was announced. The new approach, which puts the vast majority of the population under tight restrictions, has faced backlash from many Conservative MPs who consider it to be too severe.

Image: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

