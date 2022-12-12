Photo of the day: A thrilling knock

India's Smriti Mandhana smashes a power-packed 79 during the thrilling second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 11, 2022. A packed house of over 45,000 fans set a new record for the highest attendance in a women's cricket match as India pipped Australia by 4 runs to level the T20 series.

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.