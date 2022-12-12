Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the day: A thrilling knock

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 12, 2022 12:56:03 PM IST
Updated: Dec 12, 2022 01:14:45 PM IST

Photo of the day: A thrilling knockIndia's Smriti Mandhana smashes a power-packed 79 during the thrilling second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 11, 2022. A packed house of over 45,000 fans set a new record for the highest attendance in a women's cricket match as India pipped Australia by 4 runs to level the T20 series.
Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

