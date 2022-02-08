  1. Home
Photo Of The Day: Anything for votes

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 8, 2022 04:11:52 PM IST
Updated: Feb 8, 2022 04:39:49 PM IST

Sham Lal, popularly known as Sham Lal 'Gandhi', looks through a television cabinet as he campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections in a residential area, in Amritsar, India, February 07, 2022. Sham Lal who is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, campaigns uniquely by holding and posing from inside a cabinet of an old television on his bicycle. A follower of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, he came to be known as Sham Lal Gandhi by the local people. Punjab votes on 20 February 2022 for the Assembly elections.
Image: Raminder Pal Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

