Sham Lal, popularly known as Sham Lal 'Gandhi', looks through a television cabinet as he campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections in a residential area, in Amritsar, India, February 07, 2022. Sham Lal who is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, campaigns uniquely by holding and posing from inside a cabinet of an old television on his bicycle. A follower of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, he came to be known as Sham Lal Gandhi by the local people. Punjab votes on 20 February 2022 for the Assembly elections.

Image: Raminder Pal Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.