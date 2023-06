Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023, in Cupertino, California. Cook kicked off the annual WWDC23 developer conference with the announcement of the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.