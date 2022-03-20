Kashmiri labourers clearing snow take a lunch break near Zojila Pass, after the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway was reopened to traffic on March 19, 2022. One of Kashmir's most treacherous mountain passes that connects it with Ladakh, the strategic Zojila Pass was reopened after 73 days, a record compared to an average closure of 135 days in previous years.



Image: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

