Labourers mould bricks at a brick kiln in Dolike village on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Punjab. Each labourer is paid 800 rupees for every thousand bricks they make, and each of the roughly 1,600 active kilns around Punjab state make about five million bricks each season. Today, the 1st May, is International Workers Day, also known as Labour Day.

