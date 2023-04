A rickshaw puller takes a break from the sun in the daily market area in the capital city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha on April 27, 2023. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the state for the next five days.

Image: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images





