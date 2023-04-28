Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Startup Fridays S4 Ep12: Why Rishi Navani seeks founders he can't help, and what he means by that

Startup Fridays S4 Ep12: Why Rishi Navani seeks founders he can't help, and what he means by that

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
133 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Rishi Navani, founder and managing partner at Epiq capital, a growth-stage VC firm, talks about never losing sight of the core idea of venture capital, which is to make substantial returns for his investors. Over the 25 years that he's been backing ventures, including previously co-founding Matrix Partners India, Navani's way of doing this is to not spend time on how he can add value to an entrepreneur or startup, he says. Instead, he seeks founders who are so good that they mostly don't need his help, beyond the capital

Bookshelf11-800X600

HCL Co-founder Ajai Chowdhry on why India needs to be a hardware product nation

Apr 27, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

UK says no to Microsoft Activision deal; Nasscom highlights India's dismal show in patent filings

Apr 27, 2023
Sean Duca_SM

Sean Duca at Palo Alto Networks on the company's growing prospects and ops in India

Apr 26, 2023
Billionaire issue (2)

Decoding Ashwin Desai's second innings with Aether Industries

Apr 26, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Google Cloud turns first profits; Microsoft tops estimates; Capria marks first close of new $100 mln fund

Apr 26, 2023
SwitchOn_sm

SwitchOn's founders on how they're helping ITC, Unilever and SKF automate quality checks on the go

Apr 25, 2023
See More