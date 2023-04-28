Startup Fridays S4 Ep12: Why Rishi Navani seeks founders he can't help, and what he means by that

In this episode, Rishi Navani, founder and managing partner at Epiq capital, a growth-stage VC firm, talks about never losing sight of the core idea of venture capital, which is to make substantial returns for his investors. Over the 25 years that he's been backing ventures, including previously co-founding Matrix Partners India, Navani's way of doing this is to not spend time on how he can add value to an entrepreneur or startup, he says. Instead, he seeks founders who are so good that they mostly don't need his help, beyond the capital