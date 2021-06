A family takes a souvenir photo at the Taj Mahal, one of the great wonders of the world, after monuments were reopened to visitors following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Agra on June 16, 2021. Uttar Pradesh saw its tourism numbers crashing by 84 percent in 2020, with its top tourism sites like the Taj Mahal staying closed for much of the year.

Image: Money Sharma/AFP