  4. Photo Of The Day: BJP changes Uttar Pradesh history

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 10, 2022 03:49:50 PM IST
Updated: Mar 10, 2022 05:21:19 PM IST

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate outside the party office in Lucknow on March 10, 2022, on the day of the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. Looking at the counting trends the BJP is on its way to forming the government in Uttar Pradesh once again.
Image: Sanjay Kanojia  / AFP


