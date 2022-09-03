India@75: A nation in the making
Photo of the day: Burning away

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 3, 2022 11:56:07 AM IST
Updated: Sep 3, 2022 11:59:22 AM IST

Photo of the day: Burning awayView of a deforested and burning area of the Amazon rainforest in the Labrea region, Amazonas, northern Brazil, on September 2, 2022. The Brazilian Amazon recorded its worst month of forest fires since 2010, with an 18 percent rise from a year ago. The Brazilian INPE space agency said its satellites had recorded 33,116 fires in Amazon, a rainforest which is a key buffer against global warming. Image: Douglas Magno/AFP 



