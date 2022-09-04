Photo of the day: Legendary

Serena Williams of the United States waves to the crowd after losing the last competitive match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the third round of the US Open Tennis Championships on September 02, 2022, in New York City. The 23 Grand Slam singles title and four time Olympic gold winner—an astounding legacy for Black women everywhere—left the staggering arena for the last time, hand on her heart, saying, "you never know". Image: Robert Prange/Getty Images



