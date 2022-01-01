Suspended NFT accounts come back to Twitter after suspension from the social media app





On Wednesday, Twitter suspended user access to nine accounts associated with promoting non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, on the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, just ahead of the y00ts NFT collection launch. y00ts is a follow-up to DeGods, which became the most popular NFT collections on Solana, and it was set to launch this Friday.

Shortly after the Twitter suspension, Austin Federa, the head of communication at the Solana Foundation tweeted, "Hey Twitter, bring back @y00tlist; I've paused all Foundation adspend until they're back. Twitter's gotta reinstate (them), or show solid cause for suspension."

The accounts have been reinstated by Twitter without any explanation as to why they were suspended in the first place. It is unclear whether it was Federa’s public statement that caused Twitter to reinstate the accounts. He later commented, "You gotta draw a line in the sand somewhere — a lot of big Web 2.0 companies want to have it both ways — attract Web 3.0 creators, but still maintain control that's unaccountable to the community."

Meanwhile, DeGods founder (@frankdegods on Twitter) initiated a campaign and called for Twitter to reinstate the accounts of previously suspended accounts.

The DeGods collection consists of 10,000 “virtual god” collectibles, all donning creative outfits. The floor price of the collections currently stands at 519 SOL. However, there is a “bitch tax” that is levied in the form of a 33.3 percent tariff chargeable for all NFT collectibles sold below the advertised floor price. The collection seems to be doing very well, recently crossing 1 million SOL in trading volume. The founders claim that there is a DeGod collectible owner in every country worldwide, except for North Korea.

