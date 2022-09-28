Photo of the day: Calamity continues

Residents living along the bank of the Yamuna river relocated to higher grounds as the water level started to flow above the danger level on September 27, 2022, in New Delhi, India. Water levels in the Yamuna on Tuesday shot past the evacuation mark of 206m, said the Delhi government, prompting authorities to move thousands of people who live along the river's floodplains to safe places. The river is expected to swell further on Wednesday, added officials.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



