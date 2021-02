A soldier watches from a military truck parked outside Yangon Hindu temple, Myanmar. Myanmar’s powerful military have declared a state of emergency for a year, detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and taken power in their hands. Myanmar, which started a fragile transition to democracy 10 years ago after decades of brutal military dictatorship, is back in the hands of the Generals.

Image: Aung Kyaw Htet/SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Images