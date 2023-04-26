Photo of the day: Cheering for a bright future

Students of class 10th and 12th celebrating their success in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam result, on April 25, 2023, in Lucknow, India. To evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets, the UP board set up 1,43,933 examiners in 258 centres, and announced the results of 10th and 12th grades in just 67 days, a new record.

Image: Deepak Gupta/HT via Getty Images





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.