  Photo of the day: Cheering for a bright future

Photo of the day: Cheering for a bright future

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 26, 2023 01:36:21 PM IST
Updated: Apr 26, 2023 01:47:05 PM IST

Photo of the day: Cheering for a bright futureStudents of class 10th and 12th celebrating their success in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam result, on April 25, 2023, in Lucknow, India. To evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets, the UP board set up 1,43,933 examiners in 258 centres, and announced the results of 10th and 12th grades in just 67 days, a new record.
Image: Deepak Gupta/HT via Getty Images

