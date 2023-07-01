Photo of the Day: Delayed

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

People check in at the kiosk JFK International Airport on June 30, 2023, in New York City. The number of Americans travelling by air for the Fourth of July holiday is expected to reach 25 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time in four years. Recent flight disruptions have raised concerns about airlines' ability to handle the surge in demand.