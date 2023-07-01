To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Photo of the Day: Delayed

Photo of the Day: Delayed

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 1, 2023 09:37:02 AM IST
Updated: Jul 1, 2023 09:37:47 AM IST

Photo of the Day: Delayed

People check in at the kiosk JFK International Airport on June 30, 2023, in New York City. The number of Americans travelling by air for the Fourth of July holiday is expected to reach 25 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time in four years. Recent flight disruptions have raised concerns about airlines' ability to handle the surge in demand.

Image: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

