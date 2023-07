Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

An exceptionally rare painted 15th-century panel, exhibited only four times in 500 years, goes on public view at Sotheby's on June 30, 2023, in London, England. The painting will be offered as part of the Old Master Paintings Evening Auction on July 5, 2023. (estimated at £7-10 million)