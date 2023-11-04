Photo of the day: Delhi's rising air pollution

A man sitting in a boat feeds seagulls on the Yamuna River in Heavy smog as air pollution rises in Delhi NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on November 3. As of Thursday at 11 am, Delhi's Anand Vihar area is the worst hit area with AQI 740. The key reason behind the hazardous situation in Delhi NCR is low wind speed and continuous stubble burning in the Punjab state for the dropping of air quality levels.