World No. 1 tennis player, according to Association of Tennis Professionals, Novak Djokovic and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (not pictured) on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Djokovic was defaulted from the match.

Image: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters