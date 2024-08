India's archer Sheetal Devi during the Women's Individual Compound Open on day one of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, France, on August 29, 2024. Sheetal Devi shot an incredible 703 out of a possible 720 to briefly set the world record. Turkey's Oznur Cure went one better in the final End of six arrows to score 704. Sheetal Devi moves to the Round of 16.

Image: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images