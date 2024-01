Farmers protest at sector 24 NTPC office on January 5, 2024 in Noida, India. Their demands for compensation and jobs yet to materialize, farmers of 24 villages in Greater Noida are protesting yet again against the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) over the land it acquired from them in the 1980s to set up a power project in Dadri.





Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images