  4. Photo of the day: Fight for climate, job, and justice

Photo of the day: Fight for climate, job, and justice

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 17, 2022 01:16:30 PM IST
Updated: Nov 17, 2022 01:40:59 PM IST

Photo of the day: Fight for climate, job, and justiceClimate change activists and organisations gathered at Union Square, New York on November 16, 2022. Rallies were held across New York State to celebrate the launch of the New York Renews Climate, Jobs and Justice Package. New York State Senators Liz Krueger and Robert Jackson spoke at Union Square, New York on Wednesday pushing for climate justice funding.
Image: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

