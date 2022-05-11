  1. Home
Photo of the day: Fight for the choice

By Forbes India
Published: May 11, 2022 02:53:35 PM IST
Updated: May 11, 2022 03:00:13 PM IST

Callie Lowenstein speaks at an abortion-rights protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building on May 10, 2022, in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats plan to take up a bill on May 11 that would codify abortion rights in federal law, but it is all but certain to come up short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Image: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

