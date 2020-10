People watch and take pictures as effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna burn during Dussehra celebrations by Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha at New Colony Ground, on October 25, 2020 in Gurugram, India. People across the country have united in celebrating Dussehra. The underlying message on this day is the victory of truth over evil and to celebrate that effigies of the 10-headed Ravana is burnt

Image: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images