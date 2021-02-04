  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Fly past

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 4, 2021 11:03:42 AM IST
Updated: Feb 4, 2021 01:23:08 PM IST

aero india 2021_bgIndian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets fly past past during the "Aero India 2021" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, 3rd of February, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/ Samuel Rajkumar 

