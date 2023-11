A giant puppet parade passes in front of Shish Gumbad in Lodhi Garden which marks the beginning of RISE 2023 at Alliance Française de Delhi. RISE 2023 stands for RE-Imagining School Education and is an initiative started by Alliance Française de Delhi, an Indo-French Cultural Centre specialising in French language teaching and organising cultural events.



Image: Pradeep Gaur/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images