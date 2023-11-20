Morning Buzz: City gas regulator may open sector for competition; laptop tablet imports surge 42 percent; and more

City gas regulator may open sector for competition

City gas companies may soon face competition as the regulator is open to allowing multiple natural gas operators in a particular area. This would allow consumers to choose between piped gas and CNG suppliers. The regulator also said that this would be done while protecting the rights of incumbents to ensure that the new players do not take away prime locations as well as ensuring that new companies were willing to cater to remote areas.Airlines in India flew a record 456,748 passengers on Saturday, which was 7.4 percent higher than the pre-Covid daily average. The previous highest single day record was on April 30. In early November, the number of passengers declined 3.5 percent month on month as high air fares saw them preferring trains. Saturday was also when fans travelled to Ahmedabad for the World Cup final, and to Patna and Ranchi for Chhath Puja.Imports of laptop surged 42 percent in September to $715 million after the government had announced import restrictions in August. The rise in imports was led by China (33 percent) and Singapore (188 percent). This surge came before the government announced that there would be no country-specific restrictions on imports imposed.Apple is targeting Rs1 lakh crore in production of iPhones in India in FY24. It has already achieved Rs60,000 production in the first seven months. About 70 percent of the iPhones produced in India are exported and the rest are sent to the Indian market. In case the Rs1 lakh crore number is not met in FY24, it is likely to be met in the first quarter of FY25.