Photo of the Day: Fog and fogging

A municipal vehicle sprays disinfectant as part of measures to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic on December 16, in New Delhi, India. India currently has the largest number of confirmed cases in Asia and has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world after the United States. India on Wednesday recorded 26,382 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 9.9 million according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The active caseload of the country stands at 3,30,007. India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days. The country's death toll has mounted to 1,44,144.

Image: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images