Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: For protecting marine biodiversity

Photo of the day: For protecting marine biodiversity

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 21, 2023 02:03:24 PM IST
Updated: Feb 21, 2023 02:09:18 PM IST

Photo of the day: For protecting marine biodiversityA general view shows an Intergovernmental Conference on an international, legally binding instrument, under the United Nations Convention, on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on February 20, 2023. UN member states on Monday launched two weeks of negotiations aimed at finally reaching a treaty meant to protect and preserve vast areas of the world's oceans.
Image: Yuki Iwamura / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
When it comes to communication from the top, less isn't more
Allcargo: Proving its mettle in a tough business