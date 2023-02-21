Photo of the day: For protecting marine biodiversity

A general view shows an Intergovernmental Conference on an international, legally binding instrument, under the United Nations Convention, on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on February 20, 2023. UN member states on Monday launched two weeks of negotiations aimed at finally reaching a treaty meant to protect and preserve vast areas of the world's oceans.

Image: Yuki Iwamura / AFP





