A participant tries to control a bull during an annual bull-taming festival 'Jallikattu' in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai on January 17, 2023. Stretching back more than 2,000 years, Jallikattu is considered one of the oldest sporting activities in the world.

Image: Sri Loganathan Velmurugan / AFP



