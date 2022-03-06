Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Sneh Rana (right) of India celebrates her half century as Pooja Vastrakar watches during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and India at Bay Oval on March 06, 2022 in Tauranga, New Zealand. Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana starred in India’s 107-run win over Pakistan as they put on a game-changing 122-run stand for the seventh wicket to revive India's chances after reeling at 114 for 6 at one stage.