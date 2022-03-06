  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Mar 6, 2022 02:12:48 PM IST

Sneh Rana (right) of India celebrates her half century as Pooja Vastrakar watches during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and India at Bay Oval on March 06, 2022 in Tauranga, New Zealand. Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana starred in India’s 107-run win over Pakistan as they put on a game-changing 122-run stand for the seventh wicket to revive India's chances after reeling at 114 for 6 at one stage.

Image: Phil Walter-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

