Photo of the day: Remembering Warne

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 5, 2022 01:37:34 PM IST
Updated: Mar 5, 2022 01:56:12 PM IST


In this file photograph taken on May 20, 2011, Australian bowling legend and Rajasthan Royals' captain Shane Warne waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after his last international match - the IPL Twenty20 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack on March 4, 2022.

Image: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

