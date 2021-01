At the end of the year, the vaccination centre with dozens of vaccination booths and waiting area in the Festhalle in Frankfurt is empty. As soon as the vaccine is available in the required quantity, up to 4,000 people a day will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here in January. This is the first time in its more than 100-year history that the Festhalle has been used for a large-scale medical operation.

Image: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images