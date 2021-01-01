  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Happy new year 2021!

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 1, 2021 10:30:47 AM IST
Updated: Jan 1, 2021 10:39:12 AM IST

bg_new year_sydney fireworks The Sydney Harbour fireworks display is seen over a near-empty Sydney Opera House forecourt during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 01, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Amidst a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney, the normally 12-minute long midnight pyrotechnic display has been shortened to seven minutes. New COVID-19 restrictions are also in effect across NSW with household gatherings limited to five guests in greater Sydney, Wollongong, the Central Coast and Blue Mountains. Sydney's Northern Beaches remain in lockdown as health authorities work to contain current coronavirus cluster outbreaks in the community.

Image: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

