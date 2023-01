Music fans attend a public memorial for singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis Presley, at Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, US on January 22, 2023.

Image: Nikki Boertman / Reuters







Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.