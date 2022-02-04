US troops deploy for Europe from Pope Army Airfield at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on February 3, 2022. - The US plans to deploy 3,000 troops to fortify NATO forces in Eastern Europe amid fears Russia could invade Ukraine, the Pentagon said Wednesday. About 1,000 US troops stationed in Germany will be moved eastward to Romania while 2,000 more will deploy to Poland and Germany from the US.

Image: Allison Joyce / AFP

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.