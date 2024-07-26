Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the day: Honouring the fallen

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 26, 2024 03:35:12 PM IST
Updated: Jul 26, 2024 03:44:00 PM IST

A view shows the illuminated war memorial during the ''Vijay Diwas'' or Victory Day celebration in Drass, about 160 km (99 miles) east of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on July 25, 2024. PM Narendra Modi attended the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. The Indian army commemorates ''Vijay Diwas'' annually in memory of more than 500 fellow soldiers who were killed during a war with Pakistan in the mountains of Kargil and Drass sectors at the Line of Control, or a military ceasefire line, which is dividing Kashmir between the two South Asian nuclear rivals.
Image: Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images

