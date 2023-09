Displaced residents await updates about their relatives during ongoing rescue operations in the village of Imi N'Tala, near Amizmiz, in Morocco on September 12, 2023, four days after the deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake. Hopes dimmed in Morocco's search for survivors four days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,900 people, most of them in remote villages of the High Atlas Mountains.

Image: Bulent Kilic / AFP