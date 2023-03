Tourists are seen at Asia's largest tulip garden on March 28, 2023, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Officials say over one lakh people visited the tulip garden in its opening week, majority of them being visitors from abroad and other states of India.

Image: Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





