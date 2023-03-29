From commercial to consumer EVs: The upheaval afoot in India's EV Market





In 2015, the Indian government as part of its COP-21 commitments, enacted and implemented Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) with an initial outlay of just Rs 895 crore. For the fledgling Indian EV industry at that time, it was a major boost, and the numbers showed up. In 2015, India saw 7,737 EVs being registered against 2,356 in 2014. By the time Phase 2 of FAME (FAME-II) was launched in 2019, India has already registered 2.5 lakh EVs. The second phase came with a far greater outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for a three-year period which was subsequently extended till 31st March, 2024.





India’s EV market is evolving

