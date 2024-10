India's Home Minister Amit Shah pays his last respect to Indian industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) ahead of Tata's cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. Crowds of mourners gathered in India's financial capital Mumbai on October 10 for the funeral of Ratan Tata, hailed as a "titan" who led one of the country's biggest conglomerates.

Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas