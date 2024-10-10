Taj, Nariman Point & Mr Tata

For startup founders, an 'okay' from Ratan Tata meant much more than millions raised in venture capital and billions gained in paper valuation. The tag 'backed by Mr Tata' was priceless
In early October, Upstox flaunted a staggering data point. “Mr Tata’s stake in Upstox has registered a whopping 23,400 percent return on the investment made in 2016, based on Upstox's last round valuation of $3.5 billion,” the digital broking and wealth management platform underlined in its press release on October 6, alluding to a share buyback of 5 percent of Ratan Tata’s stake in the startup. Four days later, as the world woke up to the news of the death of the iconic industrialist, the co-founder and CEO of Upstox completes the stake story and tells us about the lopsided nature of the bargain. “Priceless,” reckons Ravi Kumar, alluding to his gains from the investment made by the legendary chairman emeritus of Tata Sons. In 2016, Tata reportedly bought around 1.33 percent stake in Upstox.