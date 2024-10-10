The RNT Legacy: From radios to semiconductors, high technology was his buzzword

Ratan Naval Tata injected into the conglomerate the spirit of tech innovation in an era of locomotives and heavy vehicles
The Indian government’s go-ahead to Tata Electronics earlier this year to build a mega semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera in Gujarat in partnership with Taiwan’s PSMC is in many ways Ratan Naval Tata’s (RNT) crowning glory in the universe of technology and innovation. Technology today is at the forefront of the 30-company conglomerate operating in 10 verticals, with IT services bellwether TCS leading the charge.