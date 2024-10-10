Dogs were indeed Ratan Tata's best friends

"A

pet is no different from a member of one's family today,” Ratan Tata had opened his speech with this quote at the inauguration of the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai on July 1, 2024. The hospital, which was his last significant contribution towards animal welfare, was one of the many significant dream projects of the highly accomplished business tycoon, philanthropist, and an avid dog lover who passed away on October 9, at the age of 86 in Mumbai.The Small Animal Hospital, a not-for-profit institution built with an investment of ₹165 crore, provides 24/7 emergency care for critically ill animals and is spread across a sprawling 98,000 square feet. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced technologies, including intensive care units (ICUs), high dependency units (HDUs), CT scans, MRI, X-rays, and ultrasound machines. It offers specialised treatments in areas such as dermatology, dental care, and ophthalmology, among others.The project held personal significance for Tata. Having previously needed to transport his pet to the University of Minnesota for a joint replacement surgery, he encountered delays that ultimately prevented the procedure from being completed as intended. This experience galvanised Tata's commitment to establishing exemplary veterinary care in India. While the incident arose from a moment of sadness, it ultimately paved the way for meaningful change.Additionally, there are numerous uplifting stories reflecting Tata's deep bond with animals, particularly dogs. One of the most touching instances occurred in 2018, when Tata was to be honoured with a prestigious lifetime achievement award for his philanthropic endeavours from Prince Charles (now King Charles III) at Buckingham Palace. This significant event, hosted by the British Asian Trust, aimed to celebrate Tata’s enduring commitment to charitable causes. However, in a display of his dedication to his beloved pets, Tata cancelled his trip to London at the last moment due to his dog's grave illness. Suhel Seth, a close friend of Tata's, recounted this heartfelt episode in a video later on, sharing that he received multiple missed calls from Tata before finally connecting with him. "Tango and Tito, my dogs—one of them has fallen terribly ill. I can’t leave him," Tata explained. Upon learning of Tata's decision, King Charles expressed admiration, stating, "That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is. That’s why it’s on a stable course."Another heartfelt story that inspired many was when Tata opened the doors of the prestigious Taj Hotel for all stray animals. The hotel staff had received strict instructions from Tata to treat these animals well if they entered the premises. Furthermore, stray dogs are also always welcomed at Bombay House, the Tata Group's headquarters in South Mumbai. According to a blog on Tata's official website, these strays are permitted to roam freely, provided with shelter and food, and receive occasional health check-ups.Tata’s legacy and work in the field of animal welfare was an inspiration for many. Senior Police Inspector Sudir Kudalkar of the Mumbai police was deeply inspired by Tata’s treatment of animals, especially stray dogs, and always wished to follow in his footsteps. Inspector Kudalkar, who also has his own foundation called the Pure Animal Lovers Foundation which works towards rescuing animals says: “Being such a big industrialist, I was always in awe of Mr Tata’s humbleness, his down to earth nature, and his love for stray dogs. While most people don’t let stray animals to even roam around their place of work or properties, he opened the doors of Taj Hotel, and all Tata offices for strays and that really touched my heart. When such a great personality like him works towards the welfare of the voiceless animals, it only inspires me, and more like me to take his work forward.”Even at the age of 80+ years, Tata was proactive with his Instagram posts which spoke of his love for animals. Be it posting about arranging for blood donors for dogs, or an appeal to find adopters for stray dogs, or a request to people to look out for the safety of animals during monsoons, Tata was always spreading love for animals with followers and people who look up to him. And his love for animals trickled down to Tata employees as well. In September 2021, Tata posted a photograph of a Tata employee sharing his umbrella with a stray dog in the rain with the caption: "Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon | This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals."India Inc. lost an industrialist. The world of philanthropy lost a human being who always strived to give back. And the dog kingdom too mourns the death of a companion and friend.