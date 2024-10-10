Dogs were indeed Ratan Tata's best friends

While Tata brought about significant positive change in the lives of his employees, India Inc., charity, and philanthropy, his love and passion towards the welfare of animals, especially stray dogs, too inspired many
"A pet is no different from a member of one's family today,” Ratan Tata had opened his speech with this quote at the inauguration of the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai on July 1, 2024. The hospital, which was his last significant contribution towards animal welfare, was one of the many significant dream projects of the highly accomplished business tycoon, philanthropist, and an avid dog lover who passed away on October 9, at the age of 86 in Mumbai.