How animal cruelty harms humans

Close to 4 billion animals in different sectors face extreme cruelty, and has direct impact on public health, labour welfare and climate resilience, says report
The India Animal Fund and Dasra released a report on Tuesday titled ‘Our shared future: Securing animal welfare, human wellbeing, and sustainability in India’, which highlights the crucial role of animal welfare within India's socio-economic and ecological systems. The report demonstrates how animal welfare is closely linked with public health, labour welfare, and climate resilience.
The report looks at animals in different sectors, such as farm animals in the agriculture and allied sectors, working animals such as bovines, equids, camels and elephants, animals used in experimentation (about 1.2 million), and homeless animals including cats, dogs, horses, donkeys, and cows, most of which are abandoned and inhabit public places.
Let’s take a look at some numbers: